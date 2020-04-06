The author of the “Harry Potter” got rid of the symptoms of coronavirus by using special breathing techniques…

British author JK Rowling, the author of world famous books about Harry Potter and the most highly paid writer in the world, announced that completely got rid of the symptoms of coronavirus. For this she used a special breathing technique recommended by physician hospitals Queens Hospital — by Sarfaraz Munshi.

54-year-old Joan says she doesn’t know for sure if she was infected Covid-19, as not passed the test. However, all of his symptoms it was obvious. Rowling has shared on Twitter written by the doctor video. And said that he exercises on the advice of her husband Neil Murray, who is a doctor-an anesthesiologist by profession.

In the video Dr. Munish recommends practicing breathing techniques, to enable you to fill your lungs with air. And advises to do this not only after but also before infection with coronavirus.

“Take five deep breaths, each time holding the breath for five seconds. On the sixth deep breath much cough, covering his mouth,” says doctor. Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi advised to repeat it twice and then lie down on the bed on her stomach, placing a pillow in front for ten minutes, breathing deeper than usual.

Munish warns that lying on the back is not desirable — it reduces the amount of light and air routes overlap, and it is very bad in period of infection and may lead to atelectasis — wears off lung tissue. “A big part of your lungs is at the back, not the front,” said the doctor.

According to the doctor, he described a method capable of preventing the secondary pneumonia that can lead to death. Other doctors have not expressed their opinions on this issue.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J. K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

