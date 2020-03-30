The author of the hit I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll Alan Merrill died of coronavirus

Musician Alan Merrill, one of the authors of the hit I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, has died at the age of 69 due to complications caused by infection with a coronavirus. This was reported by his daughter Laura on his page in Facebook.

“The coronavirus took my dad this morning. I was given two minutes to say goodbye to him, after took. He looked peaceful, and when I left, there was still hope that his name will not appear in news reports. To happened anything good, I beg you to take this seriously. The money doesn’t matter. People die. You seem to think it will never happen to you or your family. It happened. Stay at home if not for you… for others”, – is spoken in the message.

Alan Merrill was born in new York in 1951. He moved to London in the 1970s. the Musician wrote the song I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll in 1975, together with guitarist Jake hooker, both at the time played in the rock band Arrows. In 1982, the song recorded a cover of the singer Joan Jett, making her a worldwide hit.

As previously reported, from the coronavirus died a famous jazz musician Manu of Dibango.