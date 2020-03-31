The Avengers star Jeremy Renner has released an album The Medicine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Звезда Мстителей Джереми Реннер выпустил альбом The Medicine

The star of “the Avengers” Jeremy Renner presented a new album entitled The Medicine.

As wrote the actor in his instagram, now music can bring people together.

“I have always considered music to be one of the few things that are pure and bring people together. In today’s world it is difficult to find common ground, but music remains for me unchanging. To feel deeply, passionately, to dance and to live together — now more relevant than ever”, – is spoken in the message.

View this post in Instagram

I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way. Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever. “The Medicine” EP | Available Now link in my bio

Publication from Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) 26 Mar 2020 10:42 PDT

In the track-list included seven tracks:

As previously reported, the Empire state building in new York, highlighted with red and white lights in honor of the medics who are struggling with the coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article