The Avengers star Jeremy Renner has released an album The Medicine

The star of “the Avengers” Jeremy Renner presented a new album entitled The Medicine.

As wrote the actor in his instagram, now music can bring people together.

“I have always considered music to be one of the few things that are pure and bring people together. In today’s world it is difficult to find common ground, but music remains for me unchanging. To feel deeply, passionately, to dance and to live together — now more relevant than ever”, – is spoken in the message.

In the track-list included seven tracks:

