The bachelor is very charming, and the girls immediately turned on all your charms, Grigoriy Reshetnik

On STB TV channel started the show of the 10th season of the popular romantic reality “the Bachelor.” This time the main hero of the project was a 34-year-old pilot and owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk. The shooting of the project lasted several months. For the heart max fought sixteen participants, but the winner — girl who the Bachelor has confessed his feelings — kept secret.

The closest friend that you can always ask for support for the project, for a Bachelor is a leading. Ten years this role has been performed Grigoriy Reshetnik. In an exclusive interview with “Telefactor” Gregory opened the details of the shooting, shared his impression from the participants and the main character of the anniversary season.

“The bachelor found a common language not only with me but with the entire crew”

— You admitted that this season was special for you. Why?

— First, he has a very nice figure to ten. All these years, our team tries to surprise viewers, making the project more interesting. I confess that every season I’m as something native and close, for me they are all unique. We have no rewrites, second takes and prescribed scenarios. All events take place in the eyes of the viewers. His ten “baby” I fell in love with in the same way as all previous. I won’t reveal the details, let me just say that I’m proud of this season — he has a surprise for the viewers.

— Remember your first encounter with max?

— We quickly found a common language. Max is originally from Odessa, I’m from Nikolaev. Both southerners, we have the same temperament. Someone even said that we are similar character types. Because of the complicated production schedule, I met with max a few hours before the first party. Humor, jokes, stories from childhood, even friends of friends began to find.

Despite the fact that Max lived for a long time in America, knows a lot about Ukraine. Told me that often in Nikolaev, my hometown. I told him his Odessa stories. Word for word, and when I got to the set, there was a feeling that we know each other for a long time. So close that there was a feeling like we are brothers (smiles). Max immediately likable, sociable, outgoing, easy to talk to, knowledgeable. With him interesting to talk to completely different topics! Moreover, the Bachelor found a common language not only with me but with the entire crew. In General, max has developed a relationship of trust, and it is very important to reality.

“We have max (right) has developed a trusting relationship and is very important for reality”, — says Grigoriy Reshetnik

— During the first part of max sometimes a little shocking behavior of young women.

— It’s all real feelings. We don’t break characters, and only emphasize their individuality and charisma. Max is very charming, and, of course, the girls immediately became interested in them. Used all his charms to impress our Bachelor. He reacted differently. Definitely Max a fan of beautiful girls. A real alpha male. But along with this considerate, courteous, intelligent. How a real man takes the initiative. He is a good psychologist, reads the mood, all analyzes. In General, I can say that the 10th season will be a very passionate and romantic.

— As always.

— You know, despite the fact that I’m leading the project “the Bachelor,” say, how long to stay a bachelor unfashionable. I want to see all the bachelors and the bachelorette has found her soulmate, share with the protagonists of their own life experiences, give tips. In short, try to balance between the two scales.

This season the participants are very bright and experienced. Each has its own point of view, and men of value. You know, these girls have watched all the seasons of “the Bachelor.” They are like football coaches: know where and what tactics to apply. However, not all and not always goes according to their plan. It became clear already after the first party.

For the heart of the Bachelor this season, fighting 16 beauties

Despite his experience, I can never guess what will be the choice of the Bachelor. If you predict correctly, you say that this girl will be in the final, then it is likely that it can go in the first broadcast. It turns out, not really I’m friends with your intuition on “the Bachelor”. Therefore, advised max and the girls to just listen to your heart and feelings, refusing to predict anything.

This is not just a project. Here is really a love is born”

Among the candidates for the heart of the Bachelor this season there are several famous persons — the participant of the project “Ex-2” Leah and the heroine of the “X-factor” Alina. Thanks to the television experience, they probably have an advantage over the others.

— I think the TV experience girls nothing says. The project “the Bachelor” is different from the rest. It’s a reality about love and relationships, so there should be the same as a lot of the mechanisms and factors. Maybe Alina and Leah more comfortable around cameras and it is easier to go through the very television distance. But when you already are in the project, embarrassment or fear of shooting are literally the first few hours. Participants forget that they are watched by cameras, and live a full life. Reactions, emotions, actions, it is impossible to prescribe. Anyway, all are in equal conditions, because the reality is impossible to prepare, no matter how you tried.

— What is the most unusual in all seasons request you heard from gem?

— Almost all participants predictable in their requests which boil down to one thing — seeing more of the Bachelor and to receive about it more information. Most of the questions reads: “Gregory, what about me said the Bachelor?”, “Can you give him the note?”, “Where does he live?”, “Curious about what?”, “Would he like to see out of their cells?” Of course, to help girls to meet all their requests I can’t, participants must be in the same circumstances. Besides, even possessing information, it can be easy to get confused.

The ninth season of “the Bachelor” was happy for Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkove. They were the first couple on the project, which managed to build a strong relationship. What is the secret?

Just Dasha and Nikita was always sincere in their feelings, in addition, they have a lot in common. They match like two halves. They had the wisdom to withdraw from the project a full-fledged couple, not to remember any offense. Your happiness, they only confirmed the assertion that this is not just a project. Here are really in love. We must not forget that when you find your person, the most important thing — not to lose this happiness. Because in reality, as in life, many temptations and trials.

Are you still in touch with Nikita and Dasha after the project?

We corresponded on social networks. A very difficult schedule at all, seen mostly at various events. But so’s family to go to each other’s homes, did not get together. But I want to. I confess, there is a desire to collect all the Singles and participating in the project and the party at someone’s wedding. You have probably guessed whose (a year after the reality Nikita Dobrynin did Dasha proposal. — Ed.) .

I’m with all the main characters and girls in wonderful ways. Try to be a friend, happy with their success. In fact, for each of them the participation in the project is a huge experience that is not going away, but it helps to become wiser, more confident. Our reality a master class on how to become better.

“Traveling with children almost from their birth”

Immediately after filming “the Bachelor,” you and your family went on vacation to the Maldives. And, in my opinion, not for the first time.

— Yes, we fly to the Maldives for the third consecutive year. How fell in love with this place so can’t fall out of love. The Maldives is very popular with our children. There is warm ocean, beautiful sand, nature. Sons is simply impossible to pull out of the water. While traveling they absorb, their horizons expanded. If we talk about our children, our rhythm of life is very stressful, and the island has the opportunity to retire, to save energy, to think, to understand what happened and truly relax. I would recommend to visit this Paradise at least once in your life.

A long time planned trip?

— It is difficult for us given the plans in advance — our wife graphics are not allowed, the education of the children. Most often organize a trip for a week or two, and this time were going to do for three days. On Friday I bought tickets, and on Monday flew. You know what’s better to do it in advance, but we have not yet obtained. It is difficult to travel with small children so far, but the main thing — to start.

Perhaps our family for someone to be an example. We are traveling with children almost from their birth, from the age of three. They already flew with us a lot of countries, even was with me while filming abroad. Boys normally stand long flights. As you get older, with them for easier travel.

When you see happy eyes of children, their happy smiles, grateful looks, it just disarms and inspires. The more that children very quickly grow. Before you know it, as they will be already interested to travel with their parents. They want to be completely independent. So now we enjoy the moment when it is very necessary for children. Try to cultivate real, courageous, cool future bachelors of Ukraine — Ivan and Dmitry.

