The ballet teacher at the quarantine decided to give online lessons but her cat got the wrong idea.

While the social networks are in large numbers are published funny pictures of cats with the hashtag quarantine cats (“cats in quarantine”), one of the American polzovateley Internet platform Reddit has published a funny video, saying that her sister, a ballet teacher, who, being in quarantine, I decided to give online lessons to their students.

However, “someone” reacted to this with enthusiasm. Homemade cat woman, happy that the mistress is always at home now, demanding attention. Animal decided that his owner wants to play with him. And willingly joined the class. She was always confused at the ballerina’s feet. And in the end, aim, jumped to her hands.

My sister is a Ballet teacher and with the remote schooling due to Coronavirus now she has to record her lessons. A certain somebody is adapting to this very enthusiastically! from r/aww

The woman was forced with a laugh to interrupt the shooting, saying that she needs to talk with her cat. Student and netizens were in awe of the view.

