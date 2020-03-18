The basics of good nutrition: the nutritionist told whether to give up chocolate, coffee and bread

Photo: pixabay.com

Nutritionist Yana Kravchenko told whether to eliminate chocolate, nuts, honey, eggs, pasta, coffee, and walnuts from the diet and whether or what to eat Ukrainians for centuries, is harmful to the body.

Diet now in Vogue, and thousands of Ukrainians refuse from the consumption of many products. Because I believe these foods are unhealthy: eggs is cholesterol, the bread is extra carbohydrates, chocolate, excess sugar, and coffee has a bad effect on the nervous system… wrong, say nutritionists.

Rye bread, unleavened, whole wheat – very useful. Because it contains vitamins of B group, it contains useful fiber and it is high protein food,” says the nutritionist in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” TV channel “Ukraine”.

Most importantly, know the measure and not overeat. But coffee in General is very useful, says nutritionist. But this drink should not consume more than two cups a day.

It contains chlorogenic acid which helps us in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, it stimulates the activity of our brain,” — said Yana.

Eggs – both chicken and goose or ostrich – is also useful. Even with the cholesterol.

1-2 eggs a day if you are a man, and if you are a woman and lead a more relaxed lifestyle – 1 egg. This is very useful for the construction of our membranes,” says the nutritionist.

Also useful on a daily basis to consume chocolate, but not milk, which does contain a lot of sugar, and a true black. This product gives strength. Do not need much – no more than fifty grams a day. One should not abandon the pasta. But instead of the usual worth buying pasta from durum wheat and during cooking does not tenderize it, and do as you’re told the chef “al dente” – that it was a little undercooked. And a handful of nuts will give your body the healthy fats for the day.