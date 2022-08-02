The Batman: Colin Farrell gives news of the series on The Penguin

While The Batman 2 has recently entered preparation, Colin Farrell takes the opportunity to give some news about the future spin-off dedicated to his character.

It is now well known in Hollywood that planning for the long term multiple projects derived from a franchise is the key to guaranteed commercial success. So the decadent The Batmanby Matt Reeves hadn't yet had the opportunity to pardon the screens of his nihilistic aesthetic that Warner was already considering two spin-offs in order to inflate the catalog of its HBO Max platform. And if one of these two projects remains dormant for the moment, the series centered around Colin Farrell's Penguin has, for its part, quickly started work.

Expected at the turn following the casting a priori against the grain of the Irish actor (whose pretty face did not really correspond to the physical disgrace characteristic of the character), the latter had finally been able to convince the spectators through the prism of a skilfully conducted interpretation, and a spectacular transformation. In fact, this future offshoot narrating the gangster's criminal rise in Gotham quickly delighted aficionados of the Dark Knight universe.

A rejoicing all the more justified since Matt Reeves seems very involved in the project. Present at the premiere of Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard, where Farrell co-starred alongside Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that the filmmaker behind The Batman is not only fully engaged in the scripting process of the series, but also seems determined to choose the future director(s) himself:

“Matt is just…constantly hunched over his keyboard and busy planning the narrative flow of the story down to the smallest detail. He's so meticulous. He is consumed as soon as he undertakes something and at the moment he is fully devoted to the spin-off on the Penguin. Admittedly, he will not carry out the project, but he absolutely wants to define the structure of the scenarios and who will be in charge. bar. And it's just so exciting.”

If Matt Reeves does not intend to direct the future spin-off, the latter seems to exercise significant control over it. And given the dimension that the filmmaker has managed to give to the Penguin in his film, this can only be a positive point. Indeed, the famous antagonist as he appears in The Batman amply accounts for a complexity and an underlying darkness that are just waiting to be thorough by the filmmaker, even if the latter will not ultimately have to go behind the camera.

Besides, if the involvement of Reeves in the project has enough to feed a little more the expectations of future viewers, the series is still in its infancy, and therefore unfortunately has no release date for the moment.