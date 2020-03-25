The Belarusian club at the time of a pandemic, “signed” Ronaldo and Messi funny photo

Despite the fact that almost all football Championships suspended worldwide due to pandemic coronavirus, while UEFA have moved to year is scheduled for June-July Euro 2020, in neighboring Belarus continue as if nothing had happened, to play football with the admission of spectators to the stadiums.

In this regard, the Minsk “Dynamo” has decided to dream up at the time of quarantine “sign” in the ranks of football stars. “Belarus is the only football country on the planet. Recently Alexander Hleb talked about the fact that the whole world now has a magic the opportunity to get acquainted with our League. What if Messi and Ronaldo will still arrive in Belarus? And with them, a couple tough guys? We are ready!” — written by journalists of the Minsk club on his page on Instagram, “wearing” the Dynamo in the form of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden hazard, Robert Lewandowski and David Luiz.

Note that in the highest League of the championship of Belarus played 23 of our compatriots. In particular, Artem Milevskiy and Oleksandr Noyok at the start of the season won the part of the Brest “Dynamo” in the super Cup, but coach Yuri Vernidub, at the end of may last year left FC Zorya Luhansk, headed since November 2011, started poorly in the championship with Soligorsk Shakhtar losing at home stadium “torpedo-BELAZ” (0:1).

