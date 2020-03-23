The Belarusian official was fired for Poroshenko

Belarusian engaged in information support of state agencies, was fired after he posted a selfie with former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

He told this to the regional division of Radio Liberty.

Alexey Kirienko from Mogilev worked in a private company and was engaged in information support of local administration authorities, including the KGB. However, in the beginning of the year he was fired after a call from the major of the Minsk firm “Urspektr” for which he also performed in various orders.

According to Kiriyenko, the reason was the photo with Poroshenko, which he made in December last year at the youth forum of the European people’s party in Kiev. The man said that he since 2011 conducts political activities in Belarus, is included in the guide, one of the largest liberal forces of the United civil party, and headed its youth wing. However, earlier claims against him for this reason did not show.

“The Director said that they refuse further to work with me. Because people engaged in politics should not serve state agencies. Yet the state agencies, when they learned about the future of my dismissal, was unhappy,” he said. Dismissal passed by agreement of the parties. To transfer to another Department Kiriyenko refused.

Last year before the election of head of state in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the opinion that his colleagues Petro Poroshenko has all the chances to win. But then he refrained from comparisons with Vladimir Zelensky. Later, in the fall of 2019, Lukashenko expressed support Zelensky after protests in Ukraine, which began after the adoption of new international agreements on Donbass.