“The best dad in the world”: the niece of Sofia Rotaru devoted a touching post to a deceased father

Niece of Sofia Rotaru singer Sonya Kay for the first time commented on the sudden death of his father — Sergei Hlabisa. She admits that she still could not believe that the death of a loved one and picks up the words.

Sonia devoted father touching post to Instagram, confessing her love for him.

“Today two weeks left of life my most dear, most kind and the best dad in the world! I still can’t believe he is no longer with us, it seems as if he went somewhere on a business trip or just at work… So I want to call him, to talk about everything and just hug, but I will never be able to do.

He was the most kind, cheerful, fair, the best dad in the world! He was always so happy and proud of my accomplishments, always supported me and believed in me had a lot of faith! So, daddy, my dear, I will do everything to make you proud, I know you see all and always there! I love you very much and you are always in my heart! The best dad in the world!” – Sonia wrote under a photo of the Pope.

In June, the singer had planned to have the wedding. She married a famous athlete, whose name has not yet calls. Celebration to cancel is not planned. Sonia said that dad wanted to see the daughter of the bride and was happy for her.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter