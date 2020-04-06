The best films about isolation and quarantine

The movie tells not only about the need to respect the quarantine, but also about the importance to closely monitor their mental state during the period of isolation.

The window into the yard

Alfred Hitchcock, 1954

Professional photographer al B. Jeffries is forced being cooped up in an apartment house in Greenwich village because of his leg, from foot to hip, is in a cast after a fracture. His visiting nurse Stella, a friend model Lisa Fremont and occasionally his friend, the policeman.

The bedroom window in which the character is throughout the film, overlooking the yard and nothing better to do, Jeffries observes the life of a neighbors yard. As a result of these observations, he suddenly comes to the conclusion that in one of apartments there was a murder.

Considered one of the best and most successful films of Hitchcock. Four nominations for an Oscar, is included in the list of 250 best movies according to IMDb. The American film Institute, recognized as one of the greatest of detectives and thrillers in history.

The masque of the red death

Roger Corman, 1964

Filmed on the eponymous short story by Edgar Allan PoE cult Director Roger Corman horror tells the story of Prince Prospero, who, to avoid the plague, has locked himself with the courtiers in his castle in medieval Spain.

The film included Stephen king in the list of the most important works of the genre from 1950 to 1980.

Stranger

Ridley Scott, 1979

Far into the future. Space tug Nostromo lucky to Land the cargo. The whole team are immersed in suspended animation for the long haul. The ship’s computer decides to Wake up the crew of a number of unexplored planet from which came the radio for help.

Since the contract signed with the Corporation-the owner requires to find and investigate the source of the signal, the team goes in search of. On the planet the squad meets extraterrestrial creatures, one of which clings to the face of assistant captain.

The main character, warrant officer Ellen Ripley left the ship and refused to let the returning squad, following the Charter requires a mandatory day quarantine. But the captain rejects it.

His picture Ridley Scott has set the standard for other Directors who like horror or movies about space. Now a Stranger leads are not only all the lists of the best science-fiction movie, but the ratings of the best horror movies in film history.

Lights

Stanley Kubrick, 1980

The story of writer Jack Torrence, hiring the caretaker of the vacant hotel in the mountains, where I went with my wife and son. He hoped that silence and solitude will help in writing the book and the fact that his predecessor after five months of isolation had killed his wife, two daughters and committed suicide.

Despite many negative reviews, including from Stephen king, on whose book was created movie Lights regularly appears in lists of the most significant and highly artistic films of the genre.

The film consistently ranks among the top hundred list of top 250 movies on IMDb and ranks 32 in the list of the top 500 horror movies according to users of IMDb.

According to a survey by the British film magazine Sight & Sound among film critics and Directors of Radiance is one of the greatest paintings in history.

Something

John Howard Carpenter, 1982

A team of scientists research base in Antarctica have reached the dog, which, as it turned out, is an alien creature that can take the form and mimic other organisms.

The computer has calculated that the probability of infection by an alien organism of the team members is 75 percent. He also figured out that once populated the continent, the body can assimilate an entire planet in about three years. It becomes clear that you can’t trust anyone.

The recognition of the audience and cult status of the film Something received at the end of the 1980s, years after its release on video and regular showings on TV. Currently, the film is highly appreciated by film critics and fans of horror films. The painting took the 58th place in the list of top 500 horror movies according to users of IMDb.

Great grub

Marco Ferreri, 1973

The iconic French-Italian dramatic Comedy tells of four friends, fans of French cuisine meet at one of them.

They are stocking up on delicacies, invite in the company of prostitutes having an Orgy of overeating and sex. Luxurious mansion begins to resemble a public latrine. The company is going to commit suicide by overeating, and achieve their goals.

Being there

Hal Ashby, 1979

Dying old owner of the house. After his death, the gardener Chance, who spent his whole life in the house and caring for a garden is on the street. Chance is an elderly but, since childhood, suffering from mental disorder, has not learned to read nor write, all his life he never even been outside the fence of the house and saw the world only on TV.

Put out, he gets under the wheels of the car. After this incident, he finds himself in high political circles, which quickly earns the authority of the philosopher, maintaining conversations only excerpts from the Handbook for gardening.

The film received recognition from critics and the public. He has several awards, including two Oscars for the best male role.