“The best moment in the history of cinema”: VIN Diesel called the ending of “fast & Furious 7”

Big role in effect the final frames of “fast & Furious 7” soundtrack is playing behind the scenes the song See You Again performed by UYS Khalifa and Charlie Put.

According to star and producer of the franchise “fast and furious” VIN Diesel, the ending of “fast & Furious 7” may well claim the title of “best moment in film history”. Recall that this picture was the last part of “fast and Furious”, in which Paul Walker, who died tragically in a car crash in November 2013.

To complete the survey, the creators had to be invited as alternates Walker, his siblings, and to resort to computer graphics. In the final frames of “fast & Furious 7” shows a touching farewell Dominic Toretto (Diesel) with the hero Walker, who in the story has decided to retire and devote himself to family life.

This is a very difficult time. But you can find solace in the fact that we were able to protect themselves from capricious exclamations from in the spirit: “Well, now you certainly will avenge this hero”. We did not use the incident as the basis for the plot. Instead, we created something beautiful and refined. Perhaps this scene was the best moment in cinema history. Yes, not only in my career but in the history of cinema in General. Sometimes men need to cry, but for the first time in history, men from all over the world could cry at the same time, Diesel said in an interview with NME.

Interestingly, an instrumental version of this song heard in the trailer for “fast and Furious 9”. According to Diesel, such a choice is not accidental, because this music within a franchise is associated with family values and unity.

Recall that the release of “fast & Furious 9” was postponed to April 2021.