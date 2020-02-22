The best movies about love

If you output with your favorite half decided to spend at home, the best night to watch movies about love not found!

Our selection will give you a beautiful mood.

List of movies about love:

Easy virtue

A movie about unexpected love that comes when you least expect it.

Marriage history

Charlie is in love with the theatre, and Nicole is not only an actress in his troupe, but also the Muse of a talented Director. But, as in the life of each couple, they have family crises. One of them, the spouses are unable to survive and decide to leave. The tape shows that the end of marriage is not always the end of feelings and family. Divorce can be the beginning of a completely different kind of love.

Rainy day in new York

He is from a wealthy family in new York, she is from a small town in Arizona. Growing up in Manhattan, the young man wants to show her his beloved city. Fate gives him a chance when the girl sent to interview a famous Director. However, this rainy day will change their lives forever. In the pouring hustle and bustle of the metropolis, he will meet his longtime girlfriend and the girl gets sucked into the world of star Bohemia…

Fall in love with me, if you dare

First feelings are always very reverent and special. Sometimes they grow in the love of your life.

It

Virtual love is no longer a novelty. But watching these relationships very interesting.

The mirror has two faces

Love happens at first sight, sometimes it is absurd and ridiculous. But don’t abandon it because of this.

My boyfriend – psycho

Who says love can’t be weird? So what understand it just the two of you? Love does not fall under any standards.

The notebook

There is a sense that you can erase from memory, but it forever remains in the heart.

Oath

One of the best modern romantic movies based on real love story. Cute Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum in the lead roles.

Real love

A strong feeling is very versatile. For each it has its own color and that all of his beauty.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind

The sensuality and atmosphere of this film is beyond words. Its even better time to see with your own eyes.

P. S. I love you

Kind of a classic among romantic movies, which gives us to believe that love lives beyond time and space.

La La Land

Colorful musical has become one of the best kinoistoriya about short-term, but a living love, which happens more often than we think.

This stupid love

For every handsome man there is a girl that will make him change. And here about the crises faced by the spouses and the age difference, which means nothing.

50 shades of freedom

The third part of the erotic trilogy just created for viewing on Valentine’s Day. But if you are one of her fans – see all at once.