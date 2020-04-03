The best movies with Eddie Murphy in the title role

Today, the famous American Comedy actor Eddie Murphy turns 59 years. He starred in many films and had, it seems, so much that three of my life. Interestingly, the personal life of the actor was not less rapid than a career in the movies! In an interview with Vanity Fair, he described how he appreciates his family. Eddie has 10 children, the eldest son of 30 years old, the youngest little more than a year. Also, Murphy has a grandson. Critics pay tribute to the talent and professionalism of Murphy, and the audience just love it. Let’s remember the best work Eddie Murphy in the movie.

“A thousand words”. Jack McCall so a good talker that he can convince anyone of anything. But once he learns that he left to speak just a thousand words, and then he dies. This film was waiting its release for four years. It was filmed in 2008, but due to the fact that paramount and DreamWorks ended the relationship, shown only in 2012. Despite the fact that most of the movie, Eddie Murphy has to do without words, he once again demonstrated great acting.

“Beverly hills”. In search of the killer of a school friend, a policeman from Detroit travels to Los Angeles. Here waiting for him a lot of fights, shootings and chases, of which he, of course, emerges victorious. The role of Axel Foley in the Comedy blockbuster “Beverly hills” was intended for Sylvester Stallone, but due to employment last went to Murphy, which made of it a masterpiece. Axel Foley entered the list of the “100 greatest characters of all time” by the magazine “Empire”.

“The nutty Professor”. After taking a triple dose of drugs for weight loss good-natured fat Professor Sherman turns into a cheeky Lothario. The film became one of the most successful Comedy films of 1996. With a budget of 54 million it collected in cash 275 million. As Eddie Murphy once again showed a brilliant ability to transform, playing seven roles.

“Coming to America”. The heir to the throne of a small, but very rich African States, he wants to choose his bride, which goes to America. Relations between Murphy and the film’s Director John Landis was so intense that after filming the actor said he will never work with him. However, they later reconciled and Eddie personally asked Landis to shoot the third part of the film “Beverly hills”. This is the first film in which Murphy played several roles that would later become his signature feature.

“Doctor Doolittle”. A successful doctor suddenly finds that he understands the language of birds and animals. This skill makes his regular life in chaos. Dr. Dolittle – the prototype is well known to us all Doctor Aibolit. Invented by an English writer Hugh Lofting during the First world war to make the harsh reality a modicum of good. Character readers liked that Lofting has written 13 books about his adventures.

“The show starts”. Two police officers – noisy and outrageous Trey Sellars and experienced and discreet Mitch Preston become heroes television show. Partner Murphy in this film is the legendary Robert de Niro. The Duo was very bright – ironic and funny de Niro and Murphy is absolutely hilarious in the role of the police-klutz.

“Cool guy”. Director Bobby Bowfinger wants to shoot a film with superstar Keith Ramsey. There’s only one problem – Ramsey is not going to appear in Bowfinger. But the enterprising Director finds a solution to the problem. He begins to shoot the actor with a hidden camera, involving him in a situation corresponding to the scenario. The film is based on a real case that occurred in 1927 American silent film star Mary Pickford. The script of the film written Steve Martin, he played one of the two main roles. The role of a kit Ramsey were written specifically for Keanu Reeves, but Murphy who was a big fan of Martin’s, persuaded him to give it to him.

“Norbit”. Timid and shy Norbit is going to marry a horrible fat girl just because she doesn’t dare refuse. But with Kate, he decides to fight for his love. The script for the film was written by Eddie Murphy in collaboration with his brother Charlie. It was directed by Brian Robbins, with whom Murphy later worked twice in the movies “Meet Dave” and “a Thousand words”.

“Tower Heist”. The deceived investors of the pension Fund develop a plan for how to return the lost money. They conceive of Grand theft, and seek help from a professional burglar. The idea of the film belonged to Eddie Murphy, that he convinced the producers to do it. However, it had taken him a few years, but the main thing is that the picture still was removed to the delight of the audience.

“Coming to America”

“Dr. Dolittle”

“Beverly hills”

“Norbit”

“The show starts”

“Cool guy”

“A thousand words”

“The nutty Professor”

“Tower Heist”