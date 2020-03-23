The best role Reese Witherspoon

Yesterday, my 44th birthday celebrated Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, which appeared in the trailer of the series “everywhere And smoldering fires.” She is known for roles stereotypical blondes and serious women with a tragic fate. We have made a small selection of movie image Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon was born 22nd March 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Her career began in 1990, when Reese together with friends came to an open audition for the film “Man on the moon”. Future star immediately got the lead role of 14-year-old country girl Dani Trent. In 1999, Witherspoon starred alongside Alessandro Nivola in the drama Thriller “Best laid plans”, that also contributed to the establishment of her as an actress. But the real popularity came to her after “legally Blonde”.

Harrow Annette (Cruel intentions, 1999)

The actress played the role of a humble daughter of the Director of the College, which is home to the Golden youth. In the story, Annette meets a cheeky ladies ‘ man Sebastian, who falls for her. However, the story becomes a new story when it interferes with devious Sebastian’s sister.

Elle woods (“legally Blonde”, 2001)

The film “legally Blonde” has become an important turning point in the career of Reese Witherspoon, and the Role of Elle woods brought the actress was nominated for a Golden globe.

The main character is a beauty that loves the color pink and inseparable from his pocket a dog. Rather stereotypical image of the silly, however, changed in the moment when El decided on a radical step for love. The girl becomes a lawyer, but soon discovers that her boyfriend is busy.

June Carter (“walk the line”, 2004)

Reese has received wide critical acclaim, playing June Carter, wife of johnny cash. The actress was honored with numerous awards, including an Oscar, Golden globe and BAFTA for best actress.

Deep and complex the film revealed the potential of the actress perfectly. The image of June Carter came out sensual and very impressive. In addition, Reese had to do the vocals.

Cheryl Strayd (“Wild”, 2014)

Witherspoon’s character decides to go Pacific Hiking trail with a length of 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) to get rid of mental suffering. The actress gave the audience the feelings crushed by a failed marriage and the death of the mother women who have lost all hope for happiness. She is faced with the ordeal through which could go not everyone.

Reese was nominated for a screen actors Guild award nomination the United States for the best female role in the movie “wild”.

Madeline McKenzie (“Big little lies”, 2017)

Madeline Mackenzie is a housewife with two children from different marriages, which puts the play at one of the local theaters and trying to attach to other parents. At first glance, the heroine is immature, flighty and naive, however, as the series unfolds, it is changing, what certainly impresses the audience.