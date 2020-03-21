The best scorer of the Champions League and his wife is a karate donated a huge sum to fight coronavirus

The best scorer of the Champions League, the forward “Bavaria” Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna (by the way, a former world champion in karate, which has 2.6 million followers on Instagram) has joined the campaign to combat coronavirus We kick Corona, running players of the German national team Josua Kimaam and Leon Horki. According to Bild, the Polish couple has donated 1 million euros, which will go to help victims of the disease, as well as the purchase of medical equipment.

“We are all aware of the gravity of the situation. Today we all play on the same team. Let’s be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, then let’s do it. This situation affects everyone, we ask that you follow the instructions of doctors and to understand.

Believe that soon we’ll all be back to our normal lives. Together we shall overcome this test”, — quotes Bild, Robert Lewandowski.

Note that on the eve Kimmich and Goretzka has announced the launch of a campaign to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. Both players contributed to a Fund of 500 thousand euros. They were joined by football “my Teams” Leroy Sané, also donated half a million euros.

Photo Instagram

