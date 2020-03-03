“The biggest clown”: the President “Intera” publicly insulting the head of Italian football

Chinese businessman Stephen Zhang, who is President of the Milan “inter”, were subjected to rigid criticism of the head of the Italian Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino. The reason was mass transfer and cancellation of matches of the championship because of the epidemic of the coronavirus (according to data from European countries in Italy the largest number of cases).

“Playing with the calendar and pushes the health of the community by the wayside. You are the biggest clown I’ve ever seen. Transfers at 24 hours, 48 hours, 7 days? What’s next? What will be your next move? How can you talk about sportsmanship and fair competition? Why not refuse from the protection of the players and coaches, and ask them to be ready to play around the clock? Shame on you, Paolo Dal Pino. It’s time to take responsibility. And so it comes in 2020. no Matter where you live and root for inter or Juventus. There is nothing more important than safety and health. It is a priority for you, your family and society, “wrote Zhang on his page in Instagram.

We add that the Central match of the 26th round, in which inter will play away against Juventus, was initially rescheduled for may 13, but, according to the authoritative edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, the fight could go 9 March without the presence of the audience at the “Juventus stadium” in Turin.

Note that “inter” takes the third place in the standings Serie A, behind leaders Lazio by eight points (but with two games in hand). Juventus settled for second place two points behind the leader and with a game in hand.

