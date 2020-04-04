The biggest German stadium turned into the center of the struggle with the Chinese virus

German football club “Borussia” from Dortmund has announced the lease of their stadium “Signal Iduna Park” to combat the pandemic coronavirus.

As reported by EP, the corresponding statement posted on the club’s website.

Saturday, April 4, patients with suspected coronavirus and patients with relevant symptoms will be brought to a medical center equipped in the North stand of the stadium.

The center will assess the degree of severity of the disease, and make the decision about outpatient or inpatient care.

“Our stadium is the main point for many in Dortmund and the surrounding area, and thanks to the technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions is the ideal place for active assistance to people who are potentially infected with the coronavirus,” said the head of the club Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“Signal Iduna Park” is the largest football stadium in Germany, during the football matches it can hold 81 000 fans.