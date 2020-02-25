The biographer of Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle with the Snow Queen that turned his heart into ice

After “giving the evil rage” and shocked the British public reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the decision of Queen Elizabeth to deprive them of the right to use the brand Royal Sussex, the famous English journalist and Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote an article for the Daily Mail, which expressed his attitude to what is happening. Angela intimately familiar with Harry and is the author of several books about him including “Harry: a Biography of the Prince” and “Harry: Conversations with a Prince.”

“The extraordinary claim of Megan and Harry threw me the willies. The style was stilted, cold and bureaucratic. And the senses are childish and angry. “The Queen does not belong to the word “Royal” (Royal)”, they say in this press release, which was compiled by someone’s bad advice. If they actually listened to the advice, which I doubt“. — written by Angela.

She considers the reaction of the Duke and Duchess “childish irritation“, insulting the most revered person in the UK.

“My experience with Prince Harry showed that he is charismatic, understanding man with impeccable manners, full of caring for others, displaying the presence of those who need help. And what happened to that Harry? As he was in such a strange and unenviable position on the side of the wife and against a loving family, including 93-year-old grandmother, who he always truly loved and who was his support?”, — Levin asks a question.

She also said that Harry once told her that he would like to get rid of “life in a fishbowl” for all to see and to live in peace anywhere in Africa, helping to preserve endangered species and maintain a private life, away from the secular hustle and bustle and the intolerable pressure associated with the increased attention of the public. Instead, he and his wife now seek to enter the circle of the rich, self-absorbed celebrities and not shy of publicity, which the Prince had so hated.

Angela Levin there’s only one explanation for this. “I’m afraid that Megan is impulsive woman. And, as evidenced by her behavior in the past, when she was tired of someone or something, she’s just “moving forward”. American Duchess perceived as a breath of fresh air for the traditional monarchy. But it turned into a wind storm, “writes Levin.

It compares Megan to the heroine of Andersen’s fairy tales — beautiful, but cold Snow Queen, which drove a splinter of ice in the heart of the young man, freezing him. “Prisoner of her icy deserts, he was angry and indifferent to those who truly loves, “writes Angela.

