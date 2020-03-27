The biologist told us how to achieve a decline of the epidemic of the coronavirus

Professor, School of systems Biology, GMU (USA), doctor of biological Sciences Ancha Baranova said that the epidemic after reaching a peak in the number of infected starts to decrease — plateau subject to quarantine, reports media.

She noted that due to the measures taken in Italy marked improvement, but in the US the coronavirus only comes out in spades.

It is assumed that in new York the maximum number would appear after about two weeks. According to Baranova, despite the fact that in China, the epidemic went on the decline, every day there are registered 20-30 new infected.

Russia also only comes in a set peak.

The biologist noted that the duration of plateau of approximately 10 days, after which it moves to reduce the number of cases subject to quarantine.

“If the quarantine does not comply, then anything you want can happen,” — said Baranov.

Earlier it was reported that U.S. March 26, was the first in the world in the number of reported cases COVID-19. According to the Johns Hopkins University in the country, revealed 83 507 cases died 1201 people.