The birthday of albert Einstein: the private life of the legendary scientist

March 14, 1879 was born, one of the founders of modern theoretical physics, Nobel prize in physics, social activist and humanist albert Einstein.

The main periods of the personal life of theoretical physicist can be divided into three main stages, each of which represents a specific woman.

First love

For the first time, albert Einstein fell in love at the age of 16 to 18-year-old Marie — the daughter of Professor Jost Winteler, whose future physicist lived, entered the senior class of technical school. However, the romance did not last long, as he was fascinated by the other.

In one of the passionate letters to Marie albert, the girl wrote: “I can’t find the words simply because they are not in the nature to tell you what pleasure shall rest upon me as long as your beloved soul has chosen the abode of my soul…”. However, Einstein at that time was already again in earnest in love.

“God turned my foot to one of the angels, who, as it turned out, took on the form of a Mature woman…” — said the physicist in a letter to Marie.

Years of marriage with Milieu Maric

The “Mature” woman was Mileva Maric, who was only 4 years older than Einstein.

Mileva. Photo: stuki-druki.com

Their whirlwind romance is categorically not accepted the mother of albert, but after three years of constant quarrels Mileva’s future mother-in-law all ended with the marriage of the lovers, in which Maric Einstein gave birth to three children.

Mileva and albert. Photo: from-ua.com

However, the stamp in the passport did not prevent an outstanding physicist to fall in love for the third time, to the scandal to leave the family and marry for a second time…

Last affair with Elsa Einstein

The second wife of Einstein was his cousin by the mother Elsa Lowenthal (nee Einstein). Their strange affair by correspondence lasted for years, 6 years before the official divorce from his first wife albert wrote to Elsa:

“We will have each other, that is what we have so painfully lacked, and each of us thanks the other will gain peace of mind and will be happy to look at the world”.

Elsa. Photo: stuki-druki.com

As a result, in 1919, Einstein not only took his cousin to wife, but adopted two of her children. Elsa too was cared for by her husband and jealous of his constant Affairs with female fans. Charlie Chaplin, with whom the family Einstein was on friendly terms, once said about her: “From this woman with a square shape and beat life force”.

With all the original passion, after many years of marriage with Elsa, when, in 1936, women did not, Einstein did not observe the provisions of mourning and simply said, “Bury her.”

Watch the documentary film about the life of albert Einstein:

