The birthday of Bruce Willis best movies of die hard

Bruce Willis. Photo: Getty Images

He was born March 19, 1955 one of the highest paid actors of Hollywood, a favorite of women and just handsome Bruce Willis. The actor was 65 years old.

The most famous Willis brought to the role of COP John McClane in the film series “die hard”, and then Directors began to offer the actor the key roles in his paintings. In total Bruce has starred in more than hundred films.

In honor of the birthday of popular actor LeMonade has compiled a list of best movies with Bruce Willis.

Die hard

In the ultramodern skyscraper Los Angeles COP John McClane is waging mortal combat with a gang of political terrorists who took hostage two dozen people, among whom was his wife.

The sixth sense

Child psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe is facing a strange case: a nine-year Cole attend terrible visions — the ghosts of the dead. All these people were once killed, and now they bring down on your baby’s oppressive fear and desperate anger.

The fifth element

Every five thousand years the Universe needs a hero, able to withstand enormous evil. The XXIII century. New York cab driver Korben Dallas becomes the hero and solves the global problem — the salvation of the entire human race.

Armageddon

The shadow of a giant asteroid fell to Earth. Armageddon comes, the tragic end of world history. To prevent disaster, you need a miracle — or the combined efforts of the best of the best together with the technological power of the man.

Nine yards

Dentist Nicholas Oseransky led a quiet life, but familiarity with the new neighbor, Jimmy the Tulip put an end once and for all. The Tulip was a professional killer, and stole his boss ten million dollars. And the wife of Nicolas — Sophie — decided to take Jimmy to his former boss.

Sin city

Sin city is an abyss of crimes. Go down the back alleys of the city and you will find many frightening and interesting. In sin City police are corrupt and the streets are deadly.

RED

Frank Moses, a former agent of the supergroup the CIA, living a peaceful life. But the past catches up with him one morning a mysterious killer tries to take his life. Frank dodges the bullets, but realizes that everything is much more serious. Who will help to manage ex-agent with a team of liquidators? Of course, ex-partners, as this is an excellent opportunity to revive old.