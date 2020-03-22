The birthday of Fanny Ardant: the best role of the French actress

Fanny Ardant. Photo: Getty Images

22 Mar 1949 born French actress and film Director Fanny Ardant.

For his career Ardant has starred in over 60 films of various genres, has always worked with world famous Directors, and thanks to the excellent knowledge of English language are invited to star in Hollywood. Fanny not once were awarded the prestigious film awards and at the present time is considered to be one of the most popular French Actresses of all time.

In honor of the 71 th anniversary Fanny Ardant LeMonade decided to recall the most vivid role of the consummate artist.

“8 women,” aunt pierrette

Legendary comedic detective Francois Ozon based on the play of Robert Tom, 1961. Christmas in the mansion in the French provinces is going to a big family, where the landlord found stabbed to death in his own bed. And here are 8 women who were somehow associated with him in life forced to begin its own investigation, because the killer is obviously one of them. Fanny Ardant in the film brilliantly played the role of sister of the murdered, former courtesan and heartbroken men women.

“Forever Callas”, Maria Callas

The film by Franco Zeffirelli illustrates a fictional episode in the life of a famous Opera singer of the twentieth century, Maria Callas. For amazing performance of the great Callas — Ardant was awarded the prize of a name of Stanislavsky, awarded for outstanding acting achievements.

Natalie, Catherine

Catherine discovers her husband’s answering machine recording a message from another woman, containing intimate details. Being in a state of shock, the heroine saw on a nearby street public house comes to a startling plan. She decides to hire the girl working there Marlene, so that she seduced her husband under the guise of a stranger, Natalie. Marlene later openly tells Catherine about his meetings with Bernard. These meetings are painful for Catherine, but at the same time she is unable to stop them, feeling a strange attraction to Marlene.

“Neighbor”, Mathilde Bouchard

The plot of the film tells the story of Bernard Coudray — exemplary family man, whose ordered provincial life goes on, until the house next door don’t get Philip and Matilda Boshary. In recent Bernard finds out the woman several years ago had a whirlwind romance. Having met again, the former lovers are trying desperately to deal with their own feelings. For the role of Matilda Michel was awarded the national film award “Cesar” for best actress.

“Hurry, Sunday!”, Barbara

The last film by the legendary françois Truffaut, shot in retro style and black-and-white tones, in which Fanny Ardant played his Secretary, secretly in love with his boss and to shield him from the police. The picture is steeped in the atmosphere of psychological tension and comedic irony at the same time.