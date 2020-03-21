The birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach: the best works of the great composer
Photo: ziarulmetropolis.ro
On March 21, 1685 was born the legendary German composer, organist-virtuoso, music educator Johann Sebastian Bach.
Bach is the author of more than 1000 songs in all major genres of his time. Creative heritage of the composer is considered to be a generalization of Baroque art in music.
Also Bach is known as a great master of polyphony, many of his works considered masterpieces of world musical classics.
In honor of the birthday of the great composer’s LeMonade has compiled a list of the best and most popular works of the master.
Toccata and Fugue in D minor
Suite in D Air
Matthæus Passion
Messa h-moll
Adagio