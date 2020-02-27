The birthday of Lesya Ukrainka: eternal quotes Ukrainian poetess

On Tuesday, August 25, marks the 148 anniversary of the birth of the famous poetess, writer and translator Lesya Ukrainka (real name Larisa Petrivna Kosach-Kvitka).

Ukrainian history in a variety of genres: poetry, prose, lyric, drama, epic, journalism. Also worked in the study of folklore (as much as 220 ethnic tunes recorded by voice of writer).

According to the results of various surveys of modern Ukrainian audience the poet called one of the most outstanding personalities of our compatriots, along with Taras Shevchenko and Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Recent years worker passed on the resorts of Egypt and Georgia. The disease relentlessly progressed. To the aggravated process of bone tuberculosis was added to an incurable kidney disease. Through the pain, severe suffering, Lesya Ukrainka finds the strength to creativity. Together with her husband, Clement Quitly, she worked on the collection of folklore, intensively cultivated own drama. In the Caucasus, remembering childhood, Volyn, nature, woodland, a few days wrote a drama extravaganza “Forest song” (Ukr. Lisova Pisnya). The last year of his life, he produced a dramatic poem “Orgy” and dedicated to Ivan Franko lyric-epic triptych “That will give us strength?”— “Orfeevo чудо2 — “About the giant” (Ukr. “What will give us strength?”—”Orfeo miracle”—”Pro plus”). After learning about the dire state of Lesja, in Georgia, her mother came. She is the writer dictated his last project, never written drama “On the coast of Alexandria”.

Died Lesya Ukrainka in Surami (near Borjomi, Georgia) at the age of 42 years. Buried at Baikove cemetery in Kiev.

In honor of the birthday of Lesya Ukrainka, LeMonade have collected the most deep quotes of the legend of Ukrainian literature.

Photo: LeMonade

“I love the hate taught.”

“Not to cry, I was laughing…”

Photo: LeMonade

“My friend, my dear friend! Is it possible that I lived now, when I know another life? I’ve seen you before, but not so transparent, but now I’m coming for you like a child goes crying into the arms of the one who will be kissing… Only with you I’m not lonely…”

Photo: LeMonade

“I would like to leave me in the open field,

Dropping to the ground, cuddle up to her

And so to weep, to hear the stars

So the world was horrified anguish.”

Photo: LeMonade

We will remind, earlier LeMonade wrote about the birthday of Gertrude Stein.