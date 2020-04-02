The birthday of Michael Fassbender: top 7 best films Irish actor

Michael Fassbender. Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, April 2, his birthday celebrates Irish actor Michael Fassbender. He was 43 years old.

Michael Fassbender was born in 1977 in the German city of Heidelberg. The mother — Irish, father German. According to the genealogical tree, according to his mother he is a descendant of the famous Irish revolutionary, parliamentarian and Minister of Finance, Michael Collins.

In 1979 the family moved Fassbender in Killarney (Ireland), where his father opened his restaurant, West End House, where he worked as a chef povarom.

Michael successfully graduated from theatre school Drama Centre London.

His debut work was the role of Sergeant Burton Christenson in the series “Brothers in arms”. After that his career took off.

Michael is the winner of the award screen actors Guild USA (2009), winner of the Volpi Cup for best actor (2011), nominated for the prize “Golden globe” (2012) and a BAFTA (2012), he is also a two-time nominee for the award “Oscar”.

In honor of the birthday of the actor LeMonade decided to recall the best movies with Michael Fassbender.

Inglourious Basterds, 2009

Shame, 2011

Jane Eyre, 2011

A dangerous method 2011

X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016

Light in the ocean, 2016

Snowman, 2017