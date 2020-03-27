The birthday of Quentin Tarantino: top 5 best movies of the Director

Quentin Tarantino. Photo: Getty Images

March 27, 1963 born popular American film Director, actor, screenwriter and producer Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino is one of the most prominent representatives of postmodernism in contemporary cinema. Movies directed by different unconventional approach to filming, non-linear narrative structure, a unique reinterpretation of the famous historical and cultural processes, as well as by giving the attractive aesthetics of the scenes of violence.

In honor of the 57th anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s LeMonade decided to recall the most iconic films of Oscar-winning Director.

1. Pulp fiction (1994)

In a nonlinear plot tells several stories that show a robbery, a philosophical discussion of two gangsters, an unusual rescue of the girl from a drug overdose and a fighter that cheated. The film is the winner of the award “Oscar” for best screenplay, “Palme d’or” at the Cannes film festival in 1994 and more than forty film awards.

2. From dusk till dawn (1996)

A horror movie with elements of Thriller from Director Robert Rodriguez screenplay by Quentin Tarantino blew up the world box office. The struggle of the main characters of the Gecko brothers with the vampires in the night a strip bar called From dusk till dawn — keeps in suspense from the beginning to the end of the film. The movie came out in large numbers and received the award for the MTV best breakthrough of the year.

3. Kill Bill (2003)

Another crime Thriller Tarantino, filmed in two parts (the second released in 2004) with Uma Thurman in the lead role. The main heroine of the picture — an assassin named Black Mamba, wants to avenge the betrayal. The film’s plot again evolves nonlinear, which forces to follow the action of the film very carefully.

4. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

The film, which starred brad pitt, Mike Myers, Eli Roth and Christoph waltz, takes place in France during the Second world war. The story tells about the group “inglorious bastards” who are trying to kill Hitler. The picture was nominated for eight Academy awards, but only got one for best actor in a supporting role (Christoph waltz). Summing up kinology decades, many observers have included the film in the lists of the best films of the first decade of the XXI century.

5. “Once upon a time in Hollywood” (2019)

Action ninth film in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once in Hollywood” takes place in Los Angeles in 1969: a couple of days in February and one six months later in August. The Director has repeatedly said that will finish his career, removing the ten paintings. Perhaps part of the reason he was not exchanged for a short blade. The story tells about a famous actor Rick Dalton and his understudy cliff booth, who in 1969 in Hollywood trying to find their place in the world and incredibly competitive cinema.