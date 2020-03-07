The birthday of Rachel Weisz: the top 7 films with the participation of famous British women
Rachel Weisz. Photo: comingsoon.net
Saturday, March 7, his birthday celebrates British actress Rachel Weisz. She turned 50 years old.
She was born in 1970 in London. Already in 14 years, Weiss began working as a model. After school, Weiss went to Cambridge University in the Department of English literature. There she began performing in local theatre and as a student, he organized his company under the name of “Speaking languages”.
Gained wide popularity after the role of Evie in “the Mummy” and “the Mummy returns”.
In its Arsenal “Oscar” for female role of the second plan in a film “the devoted gardener”. She also has Golden globe Award screen actors Guild USA and BAFTA.
Weiss was engaged to American Director Darren Aronofsky. Subsequently, however, the couple broke up. In 2011, Rachel has secretly allied himself by marriage with Daniel Craig.
In honor of the birthday of Rachel Weisz LeMonade offers to remember the best films with the participation of famous British women.
The mummy, 1999
Constantine: dark Lord, 2005
Gardener, 2005
Agora, 2009
House of dreams, 2011
Light in the ocean, 2016
Mistress, 2018