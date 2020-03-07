The birthday of Rachel Weisz: the top 7 films with the participation of famous British women

Rachel Weisz. Photo: comingsoon.net

Saturday, March 7, his birthday celebrates British actress Rachel Weisz. She turned 50 years old.

She was born in 1970 in London. Already in 14 years, Weiss began working as a model. After school, Weiss went to Cambridge University in the Department of English literature. There she began performing in local theatre and as a student, he organized his company under the name of “Speaking languages”.

Gained wide popularity after the role of Evie in “the Mummy” and “the Mummy returns”.

In its Arsenal “Oscar” for female role of the second plan in a film “the devoted gardener”. She also has Golden globe Award screen actors Guild USA and BAFTA.

Weiss was engaged to American Director Darren Aronofsky. Subsequently, however, the couple broke up. In 2011, Rachel has secretly allied himself by marriage with Daniel Craig.

In honor of the birthday of Rachel Weisz LeMonade offers to remember the best films with the participation of famous British women.

The mummy, 1999

Constantine: dark Lord, 2005

Gardener, 2005

Agora, 2009

House of dreams, 2011

Light in the ocean, 2016

Mistress, 2018