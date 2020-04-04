The birthday of Robert Downey Jr.: top 5 movies Hollywood handsome

Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Getty Images

Saturday, April 4 your birthday of Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. He was 55 years old.

The actor was born in new York, in the family of a famous actor, Director and producer Robert Downey Sr. Mother Downey Jr. is also an actress. Robert from his youth was famous as rowdy and Heartbreaker.

For the first time on the American star appeared in the film father of the “Paddock” where the dogs were playing real people: then five-year-old boy played the sick puppy.

Worldwide popularity, both among fans and critics he received after starring in the film “Chaplin”.

Now, the creative asset of a charismatic and ironic Downey Jr. has more than 80 films. And he scored a Golden globe, the BAFTA, the “Award screen actors Guild USA” and “Saturn”, he was also twice nominated for “Oscar” and “Emmy”.

In honor of the birthday of the actor LeMonade offers to remember the best actor.

Antics in College, 2007

Hail, Caesar!, 2016

Spider-man: coming home, 2017

The Avengers: infinity War, in 2018

An amazing journey of Dr Doolittle, 2020

