The birthday of Sarah Jessica Parker: the top 7 images of the actress from the cult “Sex and the city”

Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday, March 25, marks the 55th birthday of American actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Since childhood she studied dance and ballet, and from a young age began to participate in Broadway productions. Parker played in films paired with Nicolas cage (“Honeymoon in Las Vegas”, 1992) and Bruce Willis (“In range”, 1993).

Among her Boyfriends were Robert Downey Jr. and John F. Kennedy Jr. After her designer Manolo Blahnik produced shoes SJP. By the way, love this brand of shoes his famous heroine gave herself an actress.

The role of Carrie Bradshaw in the TV series “sex and the city” and brought the actress a real glory. The style and way of life of columnist from new York, its lessons of love and sex in the late 90s and early 2000-ies became a real “Bible” for women.

On the occasion of the birthday of the actress LeMonade decided to recall the top 7 unforgettable, extraordinary images of the heroine Sarah Jessica Parker in the cult series “Sex and the city”.

The famous pack, which is worn by Carrie in the opening Intro of the series, once said one of the costume designers of the series, Patricia field, she bought for only $ 5. And the seamstress had to duplicate the outfit, it was known, in what sequence skirt gets wet.

The same pack. Photo: Pinterest, Angel Kelley

– In a stunning Versace dress Carrie was waiting for one of their beloved Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, in his first night in Paris in the 6th season.

Beautiful drama. Photo: Pinterest, Fanpop

The costume designers were not sure what Sarah Jessica Parker would wear this coat because it is “the Coon, and he stinks”. Designer consignment (thrift) store in new York first, let one of the stylists of the show Rebecca Weinberg to borrow it, and eventually sold for $ 200.

Fancy fur coat. Photo: Pinterest

– In this romantic dress from American designer Richard Tyler Carrie fell into the lake with Mr. Big in the 3rd season. Tyler less than two weeks has created two dresses for the show, and the image of the actress added “to the Church” a Louis Vuitton handbag and vintage shoes.

Dress by Richard Tyler. Photo: Pinterest, Glamour

– A memorable image for the cover of the book Carrie Bradshaw in the fifth season of “Sex and the city” in the story helped create the irrepressible Samantha.

The book Carrie and its author. Photo: Pinterest

In this unusual costume, costume shop assistant sweets, Carrie in the 6th season appeared in a hotel at her ex, Mr. big, who is recovering from angioplasty – heart surgery, the extension suzukaze coronary artery.

“Candy” Carrie. Photo: Pinterest, Stylecaster

– One of the highlights of the fourth season it has become fashionable failure Carrie on the new York fashion Week. At first she refuses, but after learning that she was chosen Dolce&Gabbana, agrees. But at the last moment instead of the gorgeous evening gowns she offered to wear panties, embroidered with beads. To make matters worse, the heroine falls on the catwalk. By the way, in a cameo in this series co-starred supermodel Heidi Klum.

We will remind, earlier LeMonade wrote that Sarah Jessica Parker will produce wine.

Also, we reported that Sarah Jessica Parker starred in a beer commercial.