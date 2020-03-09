The birthday of Taras Shevchenko: women the iconic Ukrainian poet

Photo: artvita.spb.ru

March 9, 1814 born the legendary Ukrainian poet who became a significant figure in the formation of national consciousness of the Ukrainian people, Taras Shevchenko.

In honor of the birthday of the great Ukrainian classic I want to talk about him as a simple man that knows how to love more openly and deeply than to create their own works.

The main stages of the personal life of Shevchenko can be divided into four main periods, each of which represents a specific woman.

First love

First love caught up with Taras Shevchenko in 15 years. She was a serf girl Oksana Kovalenko, which at that time was only 12. As children all around Taras and Oksana seemed strange couple.

Oksana Kovalenko. Photo: shevchobr.blogspot.com

Soon, however, the future poet left his native Kirilovka and they parted forever. Shevchenko recalled his Oksana life.

The love of my life

The longest passion in life of Taras historians consider his difficult relationship with Princess Varvara Repnina, the daughter of the little Russian Governor-General Prince Nikolai Repnin-Volkonsky. Shevchenko met with Barbara in Yagotin, where in 1843 he arrived to make a copy of a portrait of her father. Barbara at that time was 35 years old and she was seven years older than the poet.

Barbara Repnina. Photo: turka-ua.net

About marriage, because of different social levels Shevchenko and Repnin, could not even dream of, though the passion of the poet and the Princess were strong and mutual. The last openly described his friend in a letter to his emotions regarding the young poet.

“I mean, for hours given the power of his imagination, depicting to me the passionate paintings of the passion, and sometimes lust,” wrote Repnin.

Goodbye Barbara gave Taras hand-knitted scarf, and he told her – self. Almost all subsequent life Shevchenko – Repnin helped him with his connections, they corresponded regularly, even when the poet was in exile.

The desire to be a husband

After returning from exile, the 43-year-old poet raved about the idea of creating a family and appeal to all friends asking him to be your matchmaker. At that moment in his life came to Nizhny Novgorod theater actress Catherine Piunova, which Shevchenko was carried away without regard, however, the young girl rejected the advances of the poet, and he was alone again.

Catherine Piunova. Photo: telegraf.in.ua

Many years later, remembering Shevchenko, Ekaterina wrote: “After all, I still sixteen years old was not! Well, I understand! It seemed to me that Taras jelihovschi nothing. Boots blacked, tar, coat almost nagol’noe, cap wing is very simple, and pathetic minutes of Taras globaldata on the floor in the day hundreds of times… Yes, but it was all it was remembered, and the mental world, the mind of the great poet forgotten, the mind is not enough!”

Latest passion

Latest love passion of Taras Shevchenko became a 20-year-old Liberia Polustanova where the poet was seriously going to marry in less than a year before his death. She served as a maid in a wealthy St. Petersburg family, where the poet met when Shevchenko was invited back to the reception.

Liberia Polustanova. Photo: museum.net.ua

Taras desperately sought the location of the girls, showered her with expensive gifts, and when she agreed to marry him – even hired a teacher who had to teach her proper manners. But fate and this time was not favorable to the great poet. Almost immediately after the start of classes Likely with the teacher, Shevchenko found her in the arms of the latter, what was the immediate cause for termination of the engagement.

Later Liberia married another man, however, not just after the death of the great poet with regret visited his grave.

