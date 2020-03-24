The birthday of Tommy Hilfiger: what you need to know about the “king of American fashion”

Tommy Hilfiger. Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday, March 24, his birthday celebrates American fashion designer, the founder of the brand Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger. He was 69 years old.

Tommy Hilfiger began his career with the fact that I bought jeans, I customized them and sold them with considerable profit.

Initially Tommy Hilfiger wanted to name his company Tommy Hill, but his business partner at that time, Mohan Murjani convinced the designer to leave the title name in full to be better remembered in the fashion business.

The clothing line, the Tommy hilfiger brand debuted in the fall of 1985 from the company Murjani International. Advertising the new line was designed for new York. By 1987 the work Tommy has attracted greater attention at the national level through advertising in popular magazines. People, USA Today, Newsweek, GQ, Sports Illustrated.

In the 1990-ies the brand of Gucci became a king of urban fashion, and his blue jeans — the iconic model and will take time.

It is better to leave unfinished than the remake. You should not dress too deliberately, it is important to observe, sometimes a very fine line,” — said the designer.

In any collection, Tommy Hilfiger are always three colors: red, blue and white. Shades classic, but Hilfiger mixes them in different proportions.

It is dangerous to think that you’re successful. So when you think it’s easy to become complacent,” says Hilfiger.

Favorite thing about Tommy Hilfiger — dark blue jacket. The designer believes that it is appropriate everywhere: from business meeting to lunch with the family.

I like each time to reinvent the classics,” says Tommy.

In everyday life he’s a caring husband and father of 5 children, Tommy likes things hand-made style. His mansion in the Caribbean Laden with gifts favorite offspring: posters, drawings, and collections of seashells.