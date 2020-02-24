“The birthplace of her ridicule”: Leshchenko suggested that the controversial Maruv to go to Moscow

Soviet and Russian singer Lev Leshchenko suggested that the controversial Ukrainian Maruv to go to Moscow, after she congratulated men with February 23.

Leshchenko said that for several years following the work of the Ukrainian singer and believes that “in Ukraine, it ridicule,” writes “Rise”.

“It’s absolutely amazing singer, very beautiful and productive working perfectly moves. This phenomenon in European life, I think: unusual, very stylish, very professional. I have two years to look at her already. I don’t know her, we never spoke, but if she wants to, I’m happy to sing a duet with her”, – said Leshchenko.

He also added that Maruv need to “leave Ukraine”, as the native country of her ridicule. The artist advised the Ukrainian singer to come to Moscow.

“She needs to quit this home, which spread rot and not perceive. Let him come to Moscow, we’ll help her. Will play and enjoy life”, – he concluded.

MARUV previously aroused the wrath of a congratulation on February 23.

She later responded to the scandal on the network with the phrase: “I Want fucking, and congratulations!”.

Favorite singer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the soloist of group “lube” Nikolay Rastorguev has urged the Ukrainian singer MARUV “fell in Russia.”

