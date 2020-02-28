The boar came out of the sea, and entered into battle with the angler

In the Japanese city of Nagasaki from the sea came a boar and attacked the fisherman. About it writes the edition SoraNews24.

The animal is about a metre snatched on 50-the summer man who was fishing on the shore. The angler kept his head, pinned him to the ground and grabbed the snout. Match noticed a passerby. He called the police and told about the man who entered into a deadly battle with the boar.

When on a scene there arrived emergency services, the boar was dead. “I overcame him”, — said the fisherman, waiting for the police near the carcass. As it turned out, he was able to drown the animal. The boar managed to bite his leg, but the injury was not life-threatening.