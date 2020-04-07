The body was found drowned granddaughter of Robert Kennedy

In the U.S. state Maryland was found the body of the drowned granddaughter of Robert Kennedy, 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend-McKeen. Find the body of her eight-year old son Gideon is still underway.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, the mother and the child drowned on 2 April. They were playing football near the house mother Maeve and climbed into the canoe, trying to get dropped in the water the ball — after which they were blown away by the wind on the open waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the publication People, the woman’s body was discovered more than three miles from home — at a depth of about eight meters.

Maeve who still had another two children seven and two and a half years, had the Grand daughter of the slain U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy and the great-niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Her mother is Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Vice-Governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003.

120 representatives of the Kennedy clan held a video Zoom in a memorial service, which was attended by a cousin Maeve — member house of representatives Joe Kennedy III, the former wife and the mother of the children of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver (a niece of John F. Kennedy), Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo (who was married to Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert Kennedy, with whom he has three children) and many other famous and influential people.

The death of Maeve and Gideon forced the media again to talk about “the Kennedy curse”.

