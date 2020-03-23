The “bond girl” Olga Kurylenko believes that they have recovered from coronavirus

Popular Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin, in particular, the girl who played agent 007 in James bond Olga Kurylenko, previously picked up the coronavirus, believes that he is completely cured.

She reported about it in Instagram, reminding the course of the disease. “In the first week I was very bad and I almost always lay with a high fever and slept a lot. I slept 12 hours a night and then another 3-4 hours a day. Lifting was hard. The fatigue is crazy. Headache wild. In the second week the temperature is fully gone and there was a light cough. The fatigue remained. Now almost no any symptoms. Just a little cough in the morning, but then it completely goes to all day. I now enjoy relaxing and spending time with my son. Hold on,” — wrote the actress, who is in London, and posted a photo with his son in front of the fireplace.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Olga Kurylenko, talking about illness, saying that drinking a lot of vitamins to support the body.

