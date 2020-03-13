The border closes is Poland

Poland decided to declare the mode of epidemic threats and to close the borders to prevent the importation of new cases of coronavirus infection.

This was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, reports Radio Poland.

“In the face of a global epidemic or pandemic is declared most important word is safety and responsibility. We are obliged to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and health of poles. It requires responsibility. Responsible actions that can minimize impact of the pandemic,” said the head of the Polish government.

According to him, Poland has decided to restore the border with other EU countries for 10 days with the possibility of extension.

For Polish citizens, who will arrive from other countries, we will have a 14-day quarantine.

“Most of the cases, which become the hotbed of the epidemic of the coronavirus Poland is imported in the strict sense of the word,” explained Moravicki. In this regard, the Polish authorities decided in the night from 14 to 15 March to suspend the international aviation and rail passenger transport.

The border would remain open for goods.