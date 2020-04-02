The boss turned into a potato during a business meeting

The head of the American non-profit political organization People for the American Way Lisette Ocampo turned into a potato during a business meeting held by video conference. One of his subordinates, Rachel Clegg published a picture in the social network, after which it went viral.

The incident occurred during business communication. Ocampo mistakenly included a special filter that changes the appearance of the interlocutor, putting on the image of potatoes. Not knowing how to fix it, the boss eventually had a meeting in this mask.

During their fellowship Clegg made a screenshot and posted the image on Twitter. “My teacher turned himself into a potato at the meeting, via (program) Microsoft Teams and could not find a way to disable this, so that it remains in this form for the duration of the talks,” wrote an employee of the NGO.

A couple of days the post received more than 870 thousand likes and over 200 thousand retweets. The publication even responded the official account of Microsoft, the manufacturer of the application for video that was used by the workers.

Soon, Ocampo responded to the tweet. In the recording, she admitted that now she is “boss-potato”.