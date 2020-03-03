The boundary of the castle: in Abkhazia denied entry on the “passports of DNR-LNR”

The unrecognized Republic of Abkhazia closed the entrance due to the coronavirus, the separatist media reported. The ban does not apply only to locals and Russians. Residents ORDO without a passport, the Russian entrance is also closed. Restrictions on entry are valid until 7 April.

Local public very vividly reacted to the news.

“I’m afraid that our guys didn’t go.”

“Just elections in Abkhazia on 20 March”.

“Not plucked Mimosa for free”.

“Oh, will achieve the Republic”.

“And the passport of the Russian Federation provides a guarantee of the absence of coronavirus for dangerouse?”

“This is the case when the inhabitants of the European Union and the United States bitterly regret not have passports of the Russian Federation”.

“Breakthrough? It remains only to Sedov has closed.”

