Banned in Ukraine, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who previously acted in the occupied Donetsk, enraged the network of its denial of the war in the Donbas and to support the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That Russia is not at war on Donbass, Lo said in an interview with journalist Dmitry Gordon.





“But perhaps now there is a war? So I don’t know about her”, — “surprised” Palladium.

“Russia has started the war”, — said the singer, adding that “in a conflict you cannot blame one side”. In her opinion, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky you just need to negotiate with Vladimir Putin, who is “not involved” in the conflict in the Donbass.

She herself is confident that Ukraine “there would have hid the graves” of the dead in the Donbass, and wrote for them about the place of death and told everyone about it, if there was a war with Russia.

The singer said that when he played in Donetsk, all of her fans wanted to”be with Russia”, and another talked about “the executioners, who killed women and children”.

Lo also complained that it is not allowed in Ukraine. According to her, she did not support the annexation of Crimea and to go to the Peninsula from Russia her too much.

She stressed that “Ukraine gave the Crimea, she was not invested in him, Russia has built the airport and one road”.

These words angered Lolita network users. “This caterpillar, it seems to be “smart”, and the brain is not in sight, then ihtamnet, She just turned fool, or you will not see the Kremlin concerts”, “a Fool and seemed smart and decent man”, write the commentators.



Recall that last year, Lolita burst into tears on stage because of the inability to return to Ukraine.

