The bride had her hair cut Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Невеста постригла Криштиану Роналду на карантине (видео)

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, conducting quarantine on their native island of Madeira, published on Twitter a video in which it cuts a sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez.

The bride is the soccer player with the clippers shaves 35-year-old groom sitting on a chair. The video ends Ronaldo says the phrase, which celebrates their goals.

Stay home and be stylish,” — wrote Ronaldo.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) APR 4, 2020 at 5:40 PDT

By the way, now Cristiano Ronaldo plenty of time to play with children, to teach them how to disinfect their hands and can devote time to my mom who recently had a stroke.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his mother and sisters

