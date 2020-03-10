The bride of Viktor Pavlik flared up because of the mention of his ex-wife

Young bride popular singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacova who loves shares in social networks with words of her future husband, flared up because of the comment about his ex-wife.

The girl published the answers Pavlik for the Ukrainian edition, in which the singer says that he never did until I met Repihovo.

In the first comment of the netizen asked what prevented Pavlik desire is your ex-wife, adding that on other people’s tears of happiness can not be built.

“What the hell ex-wife, one or the other? Any parting not without tears, so let the whole world cease to live. Victor also left his second wife for the third and what? This prevented them to live 20 great years together? Don’t write nonsense when you know nothing” — protested Catherine.

We will remind, earlier Repacholi told why the son of Viktor Pavlik will not be at their wedding.

