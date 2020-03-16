The bride of Viktor Pavlik released the name of the future son: the groom surprised

By Maria Batterbury

Невеста Виктора Павлика обнародовала имя будущего сына: жених удивился

Young bride popular singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi, which will soon become his fourth wife, released the name of the future son.

She has published in Instagram video singing the song of Vladimir Vysotsky “the fastidious Horses” by Elena Vaenga and Lyudmila Sokolova.

“I’m crying! I am feeling happiness grow up and know your songs by heart, Vladimir Semenovich! My son Mike will know them by heart and I hope that someday you will feel the same feelings” — she promised.

“Michael?” — surprised in the comments of Viktor Pavlik. “Moses,” — said the bride.

We will remind that earlier Repacholi told why the younger son, Viktor Pavlik will not be at their wedding. Catherine believes that the boy will be unpleasant to attend this celebration.

She also revealed the wedding dress.

