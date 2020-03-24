The bride of Viktor Pavlik told about the threats by his own father

The bride of Viktor Pavlik Katerina Repacholi, previously disclosed their history of Dating, has shared new revelations about his personal life. She openly spoke about the difficult relationship with the father. Katherine admitted that he became bankrupt, and now exasperated ex-wife and children, wrote to the Prosecutor and even threatens them.

“Unfortunately, he became bankrupt, mortgaged the house to the Bank, and we took it. Mother in the apartment, and dad — don’t know where”, — said Repacova the program “Sravi way”.

Her parents were in business together. After the divorce, said Catherine, on the grounds of financial losses and other troubles from her father allegedly had mental problems. And although they do not communicate, the father periodically reminds of itself.

“He was not okay with the psyche. He hates his kids, trying to take everything we have. He calls mother crazy. Writes her to the Prosecutor’s office, finds some documents from 10 years ago, trying in some way to blame. A healthy person wouldn’t do that”, — said Kateryna channel “Ukraine”.

We will remind, Katherine Repacova and Victor Pavlik is preparing for his wedding, which is scheduled for the summer. The bride showed the options of the wedding dress and makeup. The network it continues to pester charges in the collapse of the family of the artist. Katerina retorted Hayter in the network.

