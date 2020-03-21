The British announce a quarantine lasting a year

According to scientists advising the British government on coronavirus crisis, restrictive measures to minimize the social contacts in Britain, may have to save during the year to prevent overload of the health service.

According to Reuters, this was stated in the document of the scientific Advisory group on emergencies, published on Friday.

According to scientists, the government may have to alternate periods of more stringent restrictions and more soft.

“It was agreed that the policy of alternating periods of more and less stringent social distancing measures might be effective to keep the number of critical cases (for which it would take place in intensive care. – EP) to the extent possible”, – said the scientists.

“Measures must be taken at least for most of the year”, they added.

Measures must be maintained for a “considerable period” including General social distancing, closure of schools and the isolation of households, according to the conclusion of scientists.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country “can turn the tide” combat coronavirus in the next 12 weeks, but acknowledged that the government does not know how long the crisis will last.