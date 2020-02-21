The British are calm and orderly meet their compatriots from China

Британцы спокойно и без паники встречают своих соотечественников из Китая

While in Ukraine rebelled because of the arrival of Ukrainians from the Chinese Wuhan, in Britain the arrival of the evacuees was not accompanied by any protest or blocking roads.

This publication reports the Berkshire Live.

Evacuated from Wuhan citizens of Britain, after arriving in London, sent on a two-week quarantine in Milton Keynes. Them in several passenger buses and escorted by police sent in the hotel Kents Hill in the town for 70 miles from London.

Note that the people brought all the necessary toiletries, a change of clothes. The hotel has a medical staff that will monitor arrived.

Also in the publication emphasize that in Milton Keynes, home to about 250 thousand people. Near the hotel Kents Hill Park school district, football club, fitness center and the campuses of the University Open University.

