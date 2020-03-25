The British decided to go on tightening quarantine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening imposed a regime of rigid quarantine for three weeks, allowing people to get out of the house only when absolutely necessary.

Reported by the BBC.

Thus the UK has radically changed the strategy for responding to a pandemic. Earlier the country planned to limit the spread of the virus among young population and wanted to develop national immunity to the disease. After the first 100 deaths, the government decided on the closure of schools, and now – and on a tight quarantine.

Time limitations may be extended, and its rules are reinforced depending on the epidemiological situation.

Residents ordered to stay home, go out only with an urgent purpose: for food, for medical care or to get to work, if you work remotely is impossible.

Also allowed to go out for sports, but not more than once a day. Meeting more than two people who do not live together, is prohibited. The prohibition applies to weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies. The funeral allowed.

All shops selling essential commodities, including clothing and electronics stores were ordered to close. Closed all other facilities, such as libraries, playgrounds and sports halls, and places of worship.

Police have been instructed to penalize all who fail to comply with these rules.

At the same time the British Parliament is discussing a law on emergency powers of the government at the time of a pandemic – before such laws in time of peace in Britain was not taken.

The number of deaths in Britain in connection with the coronavirus has reached 335.