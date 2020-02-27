The British in the subway sang the Oscar-winning song “Shallow” and became a star Network

Charlotte Obiri. Photo: instagram.com/charlotteawbery

British blogger Kevin Freshwater in his show “Finish the song” a stranger asked the woman to perform the Oscar-winning song Shallow Lady Gaga and her performance impressed the users.

As it turned out, an accidental heroine blogersha show was a professional singer who often performs covers of pop hits, as well as writing their own works. Her name is Charlotte Obiri, writes Oprah Mag.

Charlotte often performs covers of pop hits. For example, Over the Rainbow Judy garland or Purple Rain Prince.

Video posted in the fan-account of Lady Gaga on Twitter — and there it gained more than 1.1 million likes. Moreover, after the involvement of Charlotte in “show” number of its subscribers has increased 10 times.