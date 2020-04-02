The British nurse told about the torments of patients with coronavirus.

19-year-old volunteer Lucy Hatching working at the hospital of the city of Southampton, spoke about the situation with the treatment of patients with coronavirus in the United Kingdom and what suffering they are experiencing.

Her story leads the Daily Mail.

In particular, the nurse said that the suffering of patients with COVID-19 and the rapidly growing number of new patients, forcing many doctors to doubt that the pandemic will end soon.

“In the eyes of some patients, you can see that they are hurt, but they say they’re all right, but it’s not. I find it scary to think that the situation will become even worse. It seems that this is just the beginning,” — said the nurse.

Also, she complained to the edition of the lack of personal protective equipment, although the patients becoming more. According to her, many physicians really scared, but continue to do their “wonderful” work.

Currently in Southampton hospital bring patients with end-stage COVID-19, patients 60 to 90 years.

